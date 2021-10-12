With more than 800 votes from the public, the 2021 theme for holiday events in Limestone County has been selected.
The Christmas in Limestone County committee is proud to announce the theme will be “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
The committee wants to encourage everyone to save the dates for these events throughout the county on their calendars:
• 35th Annual Christmas Open House on Nov. 19 to 21 in downtown Athens
Window Decorating Judging will occur on Nov. 19
• 7th Annual North Pole Stroll during the month of December at Athens Big Spring Memorial Park
• Limestone County Commission Tree Lighting on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. on the East Side of Courthouse
• Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
• Ardmore Tinsel Trail Tree Lighting on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ardmore Town Hall
• Santa Pictures and Snacks at Ardmore Town Hall on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to Noon
• 11th Annual Sippin’ Cider on Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Athens
• Ardmore Christmas Parade on Dec. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. on Ardmore Avenue
“The Christmas in Limestone County committee is excited to announce our theme and event dates for this year’s events,” said Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar. “We want to encourage everyone to shop local and shop early in Limestone County this holiday season”
These events are subject to change and there could also be additions to this list as well. Separate announcements will be issued for each event closer to time with more information.
