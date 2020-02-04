The Limestone County Commission on Monday unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement with Sarrell Dental & Eye Care.
According to the agreement, the terms of the lease will run from Feb. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2025.
Per the agreement, Sarrell will pay the county $3,000 per month over the five-year period. The nonprofit dental and eye care clinic previously paid the county $1 per year to lease the building at 310 W. Elm St.
If Sarrell renews the agreement, the monthly rent will increase to $3,250 per month. A second renewal will see rent go up to $3,500 per month.
The agreement says Sarrell is responsible for all maintenance except the roof, the gutters and structural issues.
The commission also formally approved an agreement for electronic poll books that will be used in Limestone County elections. The total cost for the first year is $80,150, which covers the cost of 70 iPads, a first-year software license and first-year training.
Elections supervisor Bobbi Bailey said she's hopeful the devices will be ready to use for the March 3 primary.
“The company doesn't see a problem with fulfilling the order and getting training done, so we're crossing our fingers,” she said “We're appointing poll workers and we'll set training dates as if we're going to (have them).”
Other business
In other business, the commission:
• Hired Ethan Wilson as Equipment Operator 1 in District 2;
• Hired Hunter Gatlin and Travis Austell as Equipment Operator IIs in District 3;
• Gave preliminary and final approval to Phase 2 of the Hamlin and Gates subdivisions, a seven-lot minor subdivision on the west side of Newby Chapel Road, approximately 90 feet north of St. John Road in District 2;
• Gave preliminary approval to The Ridge Phase 3, a 19-lot major subdivision at the end of Landview Lane in District 2;
• Gave preliminary approval to addition 11 of Legacy Grove, a 46-lot major subdivision on the east side of Mooresville Road in District 2;
• Voted to sell an aluminum bridge removed from Chapman Hollow Road in District 4; and
• Approved a 2020 bingo permit for VFW Post 4765.
Commissioners' reports
• District 1: Commissioner Daryl Sammet said the county's vegetation control program would be starting soon and asked property owners to put out their “spray” and “no spray” signs to notify drivers. He also asked signs be large enough that drivers can see them. He wanted property owners to know if lots are not maintained, the county would come back and spray it as necessary.
• District 2: Commissioner Steve Turner said he was putting in pipe on St. John and Newby roads. He said he was trying to get the work done before this week's rains;
• District 3: Commissioner Jason Black said he may sell some existing bush hogs and tractors and buy newer models in an effort to keep county maintenance costs low; and
• District 4: Commissioner Ben Harrison said Chapman Hollow Road is reopened and “vastly improved.” He added the objective of closing the road was not to prevent water from coming over the road in low spots. He explained the objective was to remove the load limitation that prevented certain vehicles from crossing over a bridge, including school buses.
“It was a 10-ton bridge lowered to 3 tons a few weeks ago, and there was talk that I didn't take the (county) engineer's recommendation,” Harrison said. “The objective was to remove the bridge.”
He said because there is only 22 feet in length available, he could only install three rows of pipe that are 5 feet in diameter. He said there was no way to install three rows of 6-foot pipe.
After the weight-limited bridge was removed, Harrison said two non-load limited culverts were installed.
“This was the cheapest route, and we did it for less than $20,000,” Harrison said. “We did it in four days, and it's double-laned, it's not load-limited, and it's a vast improvement.”
The commission will meet again for a work session at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Washington Street annex.
