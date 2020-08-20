The Limestone County Commission meeting on Monday included a request familiar to commissioners: more funding for road projects.
It's an issue they each struggle with, and an issue for which there are multiple suggestions but seemingly little feasibility. This time, District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison said he was taking a new approach by asking his fellow commissioners to approve increasing road funding by $1 million for fiscal year 2021, with the money coming from the general fund.
"This is one of the single most important issues facing the people of Limestone County, and it is time we addressed it in our 2021 budget," Harrison said, reading from a prepared statement.
He explained the county has more than 1,000 miles of paved road and estimated the commission would need at least $5 million per year for road funding. As it stands, the projected funding for 2021 is $2.78 million, about 45% less than what's needed, according to Harrison.
"The numbers are clear: our current road funding rates are not sustainable," he said. "... We would not let any other department stay 45% underfunded, and we should not with roads, either."
He said increasing the funding by $1 million isn't enough, "but it will be a good start."
Other views
While the commission agrees lack of road funding is a problem and increased funding would help, the other three commissioners said Wednesday they disagreed with Harrison's approach.
"That means somebody's going to be cut, so who are we going to cut?" District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner asked Wednesday. "I haven't had a chance to sit down with Emily Ezell (the county's accountant) to see if there's a million dollars in the general fund available."
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black was absent from Monday's meeting, but he told The News Courier that he's not for pulling any money out of the general fund.
"A million dollars will not make a dent in the infrastructure, but it will really hurt the general fund," he said. "You never know when you'll have stuff happen. You have to have so much in reserves, and I just don't feel comfortable not having any money in reserve."
Meanwhile, District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said everyone wants more road funding, but he compared pulling from the general fund to throwing life jackets out of the boat and expecting no one to need them if something goes wrong.
"That's where you'd have to go," he said. "Somebody would have to get cut or left out."
Other approaches
Sammet said he was working on some other ways to handle the funding issue, and in the meantime, he was grateful for legislative support and hopeful the county's revenue would bounce back sooner rather than later from the pandemic's effects.
"I'd like to find some other ways (for increasing funding)," he said. "I've got an idea or two on some stuff that I'd like to check into, but we'll see how that goes in the future. Nobody wants to add any taxes, that's for sure."
Turner said it would be possible to drum up part of the funding by doing away with appropriations, which he totaled at around $700,000, but he added such a move would never be approved.
"Nobody will make that move, because it's not a politically correct move," Turner said. "... It's too risky if you really want to be a county commissioner, but if you're running to make things better, that's one way to do it."
Black and Sammet also said it's a move that wouldn't get far.
"I'm up for cutting some of them that are able to get funding from other places, but there's a lot of organizations that make money off the money we give them," Black said. "... That's money that really benefits those who receive it, and at the end of the day, if we put it on the roads, it's not going to make a big dent."
"You don't want to lose any of your services if you can possibly keep from it," Sammet said. "We'll just have to come up with some other way, some other means, of revenue."
Previous suggestions have included reallocating funding from Athens-Limestone Hospital for the roads or shifting to a unit system, in which one group of county employees handles all road projects instead of each district having their own group and related equipment.
Black said he was against the former, saying the county should keep the hospital locally funded because despite being owned by Huntsville Hospital, ALH is still a local employer with local employees who care for local residents.
He and Turner each said the latter of the options wouldn't work, either. In their opinions, it would mean a resident calling to have a pothole filled would lead to additional red tape and waiting time. Furthermore, it could mean waiting longer because equipment is being shared across the county or no money being saved because the number of employees and amount of equipment remains the same.
"It's kind of like reinventing the wheel," Black said. "Any person is going to tell you the money is not being spent right. ... Raising taxes and trying to reappropriate money from other funds is not the answer. That's robbing Peter to pay Paul, and you can't do that."
Sammet said whichever way they end up choosing for road funding, "we'll do the best we can with what we've got. That's what we were elected for, and that's what I'm committed to."
The commission will next meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, for a work session in the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex. The regularly scheduled meeting will follow at 10 a.m. in the same location.
Visit bit.ly/LCClivestream to view the meeting in real time and bit.ly/LimestoneCountyYT to view recordings of previous meetings and work sessions.
