Limestone County commissioners on Tuesday will reveal whether they plan to deed over the county's event center to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
Museum board members recently made a second impassioned plea for the facility, which has been a costly endeavor for Limestone County. The event center is not used as often as county officials had originally hoped, and utility bills average about $96,000 per year.
The resolution before the commission at Tuesday's meeting will simply state their intentions. Chairman Collin Daly and county attorney Mark Maclin said there were still issues to be resolved in terms of the agreement.
Daly said he would like to see a clause added to any agreement that would require the museum to give the building back to the county if the museum closed.
“I think that would address some of (museum officials') concerns as far as having indefinite control (of the building) as long as they use it as a veterans museum,” Maclin said.
Black said he would still like to know more about how the whole building would be used. Museum board members previously told the county that events requiring event center space would still be welcome, and that an area near the stage would remain open for events.
“My concern is the seating capacity based on the fire marshal's recommendation,” he said. “I don't have an issue with the path we're going down, but I want people to know we can still seat people on that side (of the building).”
He said some events could be affected by the entire building not being available, including the Greater Limestone Chamber of Commerce's Home & Garden Show and events by the Limestone Cattlemen's Association, which usually features displays of large equipment.
One of the biggest annual events held at the center is the Limestone County Career Technical Center graduation. District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner suggested the event could be held at a local high school where parking would be better.
Dialysis van
Also Wednesday, the commission discussed whether it would continue to fund the kidney dialysis van and at what level. At the Aug. 14 work session, Janice Moore, president of the Athens Kidney Association, said Athens-Limestone Hospital would no longer be providing a driver for the van. She is seeking funding from both the commission and Athens City Council so the van can continue to serve 15 to 16 patients who need dialysis.
Moore spoke at Monday's City Council meeting and asked the council to work with the commission to pay for a driver and to help pay for van maintenance. The city provided $15,000 last year and only $5,000 this fiscal year.
She told the council the estimated cost of the driver's compensation would be $70,000, if the driver received health insurance. She said the cost could be lower if health insurance is not offered.
At Wednesday's meeting, Daly said he would like for the program to continue, but only if the city is willing to pay for half the cost of a driver. The commission also plans to ask the city to hire the driver.
Commissioners all said they believe in the service and don't want to see it end.
“The value of this service is more than the value of a dollar,” Black said. “I'm not going to tell someone they can't go to dialysis.”
The commission meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex. The commission normally meets the first and third Mondays of each month, but this coming Monday is Labor Day and county offices will be closed.
