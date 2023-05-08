A Limestone County Detention Center inmate walked off a work detail outside of the detention center on Sunday, May 7.
He was captured in less than an hour.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin thanked the Athens Police Department for their help as well as the rest of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
He told The News Courier that a tip came in that James Travis “Bubba” Carwile was crossing Hwy 72 and Athens Police helped the Sheriff’s Office flood the area. APD spotted Carwile and ran after him. Once the officer reached him he was apprehended without incident, according to the sheriff.
According to Limestone County court records, Carwile pled guilty in 2014 and received 15 years in jail for three charges: leaving the scene of an accident with injury, receiving stolen property in the first degree, and attempting to elude.
