After taking off in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Limestone County Powwow will be back at the Limestone rodeo arena Saturday and Sunday.
This event celebrates Native American culture, which will include performances by Jack “Crazy Flute” Holland and Malia's Hula Halau, according to ta press release received by The News Courier.
The release also states that Native American foods will be available including a Chicken Dance Special Saturday.
The first place winner of the Adult's Men's Chicken Dance Special will receive $300 and a gift. Second place will receive $200 and a gift, while third place will earn $150 and a gift.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the powwow will be $8 for adults and kids between ages 6-12 and seniors will be $5. Kids 5 and under will be free.
Native American music, dance, food and other cultural items will be on display throughout the weekend, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.