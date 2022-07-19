The Limestone County School Board held a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday for Jason Emerson, the precision machining instructor at the Career Technical Center.
After entering executive session for more than two hours, the board voted unanimously to approve Superintendent Randy Shearouse's recommendation to terminate Emerson.
The recommendation says it will be "effective immediately for the reasons set forth in my Written Notice of Proposed Termination dated May 11, 2022."
The reasoning is not known at this time and the termination proceedings were held in executive session at the request of Emerson. According to the board, it is policy to allow the employee to decide if the hearing will be private or public record. The News Courier will seek further documentation from Limestone County Schools on the matter.
This is a developing story. Return to The News Courier for updates.
