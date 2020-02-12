Due to the predicted heavy rainfall and flooding issues, all Limestone County Schools will operate on a two hour delay Thursday, Feb. 13, according to school officials.
Limestone County Schools delayed 2 hours Thursday
- The News Courier
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral service for William Jones, 77, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the St. Mark Primitive Baptist Church, Athens. The body will lie in repose at the church one hour prior. Burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Neal Robert Swindall Jr., 61, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Swindall was born October 8, 1958, in El Paso, Texas. He was a defense contractor at Redstone Arsenal. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday …
The funeral service for Stella Edna Greenhaw, 91, of Athens, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Clint Coffey officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home. Mrs. Greenhaw passed away Tuesday, Februa…
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Reports for 2/8/20
- Arrest Reports for 2/7/20
- Athens OKs new Publix-anchored shopping center
- SWEETS AND TREATS: Athens woman honors grandmother with baking business
- ANIMAL CONTROL: City, county asked to pay more
- Man accused of endangering infant son
- Prison for pot: Athens man freed after court clarifies minimum sentence statute
- Limestone DA to try co-defendants in botched robbery murder
- Athens players enjoy their big day
- NOT ANY OLD THING: Local home featured in national magazine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.