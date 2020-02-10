Eunice Avery Hutchinson, 102, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Limestone Health Facility. She was born September 30, 1917, in Whitesville, Georgia, to Dr. R.M. Avery and Eunice Hale Avery. She was a retired math teacher. She is preceded in death by her parents; …
Tony Wesley Steelman passed away Monday in Athens, Alabama. Visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral service 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial at Antioch Cemetery, Elkmont, Alabama.
Rachel Ann King, 83, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens. Mrs. King was born January 2, 1937, in Limestone Co…
