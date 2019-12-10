Due to the threat of winter weather, all Limestone County Schools will dismiss early today. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and high schools at 1:20 p.m.
Limestone County Schools: Elementary schools to dismiss at 1 p.m.; high schools at 1:20
Tammy Hill, 60, of Athens, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her residence. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation is 1:30-2 p.m. Thursday at Spry.
Boyd Earl Rowe, 71, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his residence. Visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home. Funeral will be in Virginia.
Mrs. Dean Delores Stewart, 88, of Athens, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence. Funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home. Burial in Evans Cemetery. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lisa Taylor, 54, of Athens, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation is noon-2:45 p.m. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery.
Jimmy Orell Gray, 72, of Elkmont, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Gray was born on May 15, 1947, in Limestone County to Orell Gray and Jewell Robinson Gray. Memorial service for Mr. Gray will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Limestone Chape…
