Limestone County Schools has issued a statement about Monday night's fatal shooting in Elkmont that left five people dead. The statement reads as follows:
“Limestone County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic event that has occurred in the Elkmont community. We are concentrating our efforts in assisting our students, faculty and community in dealing with this tragedy. Additional school counselors and Limestone County Health Department counselors are on site. These individuals will be available for as long as there is a need. This a law enforcement investigation and we ask that you direct all questions to them at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.