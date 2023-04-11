Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 10:40 pm
Athens Middle School Principal Graham Aderholt was named the new Elkmont High School Principal at the Limestone County School Board meeting Tuesday, April 11.
This is a developing story.
