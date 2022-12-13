A team of Ardmore seventh graders won first place in the Stock Market Game sponsored by the Alabama Council of Economic Education. Limestone County Schools had seven teams from four schools place in the top 10. These teams were made up of gifted students in grades 4-8.
The competition, which had 343 teams participating, was a ten week online stock trading game. Teams invested a virtual $100,000 in stocks and mutual funds.
Ardmore's seventh grade team made up of Eva Grae Kennedy and Neveah Kahler took home first place, followed by the Ardmore seventh grade team of Lauren Bates, Joshua Browning, and Jayden Dorning, who finished second.
Team Sugar Creek, made up of Grant Scripps, Santos Juarez, Griffin Jones, and Michael Livingston, placed third. Kileigh Gatlin and Jase Debney, a fourth grade team from Elkmont Elementary, was fourth.
Other teams placing include: Noah Taylor and Anna Townsend, West Limestone, 7th place; Rileigh Gullatt and Karley Moore, Ardmore sixth grade; 9th place; Emma Cook, Violet Brunson, Emilee Haggermaker, and Brelie Ridinger, Elkmont Elementary fourth grade; 10th place.
