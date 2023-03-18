Limestone County Schools will welcome six additional fine arts teachers.
"These are six additional positions designed to offer art at our six high schools. Some additional fine arts classes may be offered through these positions as well. The additional classes will give our students more opportunities for electives," Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said.
Each high school will receive an additional fine arts teacher funded by local revenue.
"These additional positions will offer more elective opportunities for our students. Limestone County students are blessed with an abundance of talent," Shearouse said. "We will start working on filling these positions as soon as possible, but the actual start date will be at the beginning of next school year."
The job will be posted on the Teach in Alabama website.
