Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Limestone County Schools has decided to close all schools starting Monday, March 16.
"Due to the rising threat related to the spread of COVID-19 and our concerns for the safety of our students and families, Limestone County Schools has made the decision to close all schools Monday-Wednesday, March 16-18, 2020, in addition to the announcement made for statewide closing by Governor Kay Ivey," said Interim Superintendent Mike Owens in a press release.
All after-school related activities are canceled, Owens said.
All 12-month employees are to report Monday only for a regular workday, he said.
"Please respect this three-week break as an opportunity to follow Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines regarding health and safety," Owens said.
Owens said all food drives coordinated by local schools should conclude by noon Monday.
"Please be aware that all donations are front-door drop-off," he said.
"Limestone County Schools will be open to faculty and students from 8 a.m. until noon Monday to gather any personal belongings," Owens said. "After this time, no access to the building will be permitted."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.