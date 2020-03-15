Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Limestone County officials said Sunday all Limestone County Senior Centers in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont, Good Springs, Owens, Tanner and East Limestone will temporarily close starting Monday through April 3, with the exception of the Meals on Wheels program.
“We are working closely with national and state agencies regarding COVID-19,” said Chairman Collin Daly. “The safety of our citizens is our top priority.”
