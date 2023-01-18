Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.