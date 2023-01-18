Students at East Limestone, Elkmont, Ardmore, and Tanner high schools now have the opportunity to participate in robotics as an extracurricular.
“Limestone County wanted to give the students even more opportunities for academic development,” Tanner math teacher Stephen Mercier said. “They sought us out and offered for us to run these clubs. They delivered all of the material and got us all started.”
According to Elkmont gifted specialist Carmon Gallimore, “the program was formed to give students an opportunity to learn about robotics and programming.”
The extracurricular was developed following the success of the summer robotics program LCS held.
“Students have done a couple lessons and seem to be enjoying what they’ve learned so far,” Ardmore gifted specialist Carla Franklin said.
Students at each school are preparing for a robotics showcase at Athens State that will be held in May.
“At the Showcase, the students will be given a specific problem to solve with a robot. Students will plan, design, program, and test their robots in the weeks leading up to the showcase,” Gallimore said.
