Limestone County will have a big presence at Boys and Girls State this year. Bob Borden, American Legion Post 49, Boys State Committee Chairman, said this was the largest class in recent memory with a total of twenty-five boys attending the session that begins May 28 and ending on June 3. Also, seven Limestone County girls will attend Girls State this year, which begins June 4 and ends June 9. Both Boys and Girls State will be held at Troy University, with this being the second year that Troy has accommodated the programs.
Parents and the boys and girls to attend this year, known as delegates, were hosted Monday evening, May 8th, for an orientation and pizza party by Athens American Legion Post 49, at the Alabama Veterans Museum. This is an annual party intended to provide the delegates an opportunity meet each other and explain to them how to get ready for participation at Troy.
This year is the 86th anniversary of the Boy State in Alabama. The chairman of this American Legion, Department of Alabama program, is Judge O. L. “Pete” Johnson, of Birmingham, who has served in this capacity for many years. He is assisted by Vice Chairman, Colonel Mark Valentine, U.S. Air Force, Retired. Additionally, there is a large staff of volunteers including numerous educators, coaches, attorneys, state lawmakers, many of whom are interested citizen volunteers and also volunteer members of The American Legion.
The group’s mutual goal is to educate boys throughout Alabama to become leaders and also to become more aware of how city, county, and state government function in Alabama. A few state delegates will be selected to attend Boys Nation, another program sponsored by The American Legion. Additionally, the program provides an opportunity for the participants to compete for both full and partial college scholarships offered by Alabama institutions.
One of our own Limestone residents, Yancey Mitchell, of Ardmore, is the Dean of Counselors for the Boys State program. He participates each year in the Post 49 orientation, and he told the delegates they have an advantage, because only about 18 percent of the state-wide attendees receive an orientation like the one conducted in Limestone County before they arrive at Troy University. Assisting Mitchell in briefing the Limestone delegates was Carter Richardson, a senior at Ardmore High School. Richardson was elected state senator at the 2022 Boys State. He assured the delegates that there is a full schedule of fun and educational activities in front of them.
The keystone speaker was Matt Scott, Principal of East Limestone High School. Scott has been principal at East Limestone for one year, but he has been an educator for 28 years, with 22 years of that in Limestone County. East Limestone High School has seven delegates going to Boys State this year and Scott said that since he was previously the principal for the elementary and junior high school, he has known each of these delegates for their entire life, as students. He expressed pride in their successes thus far and said he expects more successes from them, and from the other attendees.
Scott is an advocate for the program. As a youth, he was unable to attend Boys State. He said his father, retired Athens Postmaster, Tom Scott, did attend Alabama Boys State in 1957. Scott’s father was always vocal about what Boys State did for him. He talked of it as a memorable experience, an encouragement throughout his army service, and in numerous civil service jobs he held around the country, including here in Athens. Scott mentioned some friends his father made at Boys State became friends for life.
Shannon Norwood, President of the Post 49 Auxiliary, said she believes, “the girls who are going to Girls State this year will have an experience that, with the passage of the years, they will recall as one of the most memorable events in their lives. It will certainly be an opportunity for personal improvement that is rarely equaled.”
Ms. Norwood called upon three of the 2022 Girls State attendees, Langley Redmill, Christina Jones, and Anya Cannon, to explain to this year’s delegates how to prepare for and what to expect at Girls State. The Auxiliary Vice President Dr. Leanne Whitaker said she was already looking forward to putting this program together again next year.
