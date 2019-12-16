The National Weather Service has placed Limestone County under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. The following is an updated list of all community storm shelters, which are available to the public in the event of a tornado watch:
Here are the locations of other county safe rooms and storm shelters that were built with guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:
• Ardmore Community Safe Room, 29910 Park Ave., Ardmore;
• Ark of Promise Community Safe Room, 15159 Brownsferry Road, Athens;
• Clements Community Safe Room, 9158 U.S. 72 West, Athens;
• Cowford Community Safe Room, 14008 Grover Drive, Athens;
• Elkmont Community Safe Room, 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont;
• Goodsprings Community Safe Room, 33634 Alabama 99, Anderson;
• Pine Ridge Community Safe Room, 10078 Settle Road, Athens;
• Pisgah Community Safe Room, 27718 McKee Road, Toney;
• Pleasant Grove Community Safe Room, 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens; and
• Wooley Springs Community Safe Room, 26069 Alabama 251, Elkmont.
Other shelters, safe rooms
Here are the locations of other community safe rooms and storm shelters:
• Ardmore City Hall, 25844 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee;
• Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison;
• Lester Community Shelter, 30306 Lester Road, Lester;
• Owens Elementary School, 21465 Alabama 99, Athens (open to public after school hours only); and
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester (open to public after school hours only).
