The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Limestone County from 4 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 17, until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Others under the warning include Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence counties.
Moderate to heavy precipitation is expected with possible snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, according to NWS.
The NWS said travel could be "very difficult" and hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
