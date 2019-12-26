The Limestone County Veterans Service Office recently received a gift meant to benefit area veterans.
The office, located at 1109 W. Market St., Suite B, in Athens, got a custom sign after a local veteran noticed a lack of signage was making it hard for some veterans to find the office.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Colin Daly said veteran Jeff Posey with Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 4765 approached him about getting the sign. Posey told Daly veterans were having trouble finding the office. Daly said Posey was passionate about helping his fellow veterans.
The building where the Veterans Service Office is located is county-owned, according to Daly, so he asked the county's sign department to make a sign and the maintenance department to install it.
Daly said the county is “glad to help any way we can.”
“If it wasn't for our veterans, we wouldn't have the building anyway,” he said.
“Thanks to a collaboration between the honorable group of veterans at VFW 4765 and Commission Chairman Colin Daly, the office now has a custom sign that can be seen from the street,” said Shantealle R. Ray, Limestone County Veteran Service Officer with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. “This is a gift that will benefit all the veterans of Limestone County for years to come.”
