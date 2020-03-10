By Jean Cole
A manslaughter charge has been added to the charges against an Athens man who admitted drinking Fireball whisky before a 2018 fatal wreck.
The Limestone County grand jury recently charged Scotty Dale Moss, 39, with one count of reckless manslaughter in the Oct. 2, 2018, wreck that killed 37-year-old Lloyd Jason Crawford Reed and injured his teenage daughter, Mercedes, records show.
Moss was already facing three counts related to the wreck — reckless murder, first-degree assault/driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI–alcohol, records show. A grand jury indicted him on those charges last June.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones confirmed Monday the grand jury added the manslaughter charge, but he could not elaborate on why it was added.
Moss was released Monday from the Limestone County Jail after posting a $51,000 bond, a jailer said.
At the time of the wreck, Alabama state troopers said Moss was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy when it collided about 8:40 p.m. with a 1984 Chevrolet El Camino on Zehner Road, 8 miles west of Athens.
Reed, who was driving the El Camino, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force trauma, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was wearing a seat belt at the time, but the driver's side door bore the brunt of the impact.
Reed's daughter was flown to Huntsville Hospital by MedFlight helicopter for treatment. A man in Moss' Envoy was not injured.
Moss told troopers he drank a pint of Fireball cinnamon whisky before getting behind the wheel, according to reports. The wreck occurred less than half a mile from his home on Zehner Road.
Troopers said Moss admitted he was driving while distracted and had looked away from the road before impact. Investigators estimated Moss' speed at 60 mph and Reed's at 45 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.