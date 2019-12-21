A sharp-eyed witness and two fast-acting Limestone County sheriff's deputies caught two juveniles in the act of breaking into an abandoned store Friday morning on Brownsferry Road, an official said.
A witness called authorities about 7 a.m. to report what appeared to be two people breaking into the store at 15022 Brownsferry Road with a hammer, said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.
"It was an abandoned store across the road from the storm shelter and the church," Young said.
Deputies Dale Townsend and Daniel Craig arrived about 2 minutes after the call and caught the suspects running out of the store, Young said.
"One was holding a pickaxe," he said.
The names of the suspects, who were arrested for burglary, were not released because they are juveniles, ages 15 and 17, Young said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.