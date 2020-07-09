A fundraiser for local foster, adoptive and kinship families that was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic is back on and set for next week at the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena.
Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association's annual spaghetti dinner will take place 4-9 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99 in Athens. The dinner will be carryout only to protect families and supporters during the event.
The event was previously scheduled for late March, and event organizer Maria Tyler said tickets purchased for the March event will be valid next week. Additional tickets are available for those interested in a home-cooked spaghetti dinner for themselves or in donating a meal to someone in need.
The funds raised help LCFAPA provide training for foster parents, organize events for children involved with the organization and manage a foster care closet with clothing, furniture, shoes, toys and more for families.
LCFAPA's goal this year is 800 tickets sold. Tickets are $5 per child 10 and younger or $10 for anyone 11 or older. Dinner includes spaghetti noodles with sauce, salad, bread, dessert and a drink.
Call Tyler at 256-777-9900 to purchase.
