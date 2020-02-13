The Limestone County grand jury recently indicted 26 people on felony charges ranging from chemical endangerment of a child to receiving stolen property, records show.
Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt issued the list after the district attorney's office presented cases to the 18-member grand jury and jurors found adequate evidence to formally charge the accused.
In all, seven people were indicted on felonies related to violence, 10 on felonies related to drugs, and nine on felonies related to theft, burglary or receiving stolen property. Here are the names of those formally charged and the crimes they are accused of committing:
Violence charges
Tyler Tarell Dukes, second-degree assault; Shane Paul Flanagan, chemical endangerment of a child; Tony Deshawn Lamar, first-degree robbery; Dameon Laneal Moore, pistol violation; Ashley Nicole Moudy, chemical endangerment of a child; Kayla Danay Potter, assault with bodily fluids; and James Wayne Watkins, second-degree domestic violence (assault).
Drug charges
Heather Nicole Brackeen, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bobby Joe Davis, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Pete Amalio Hernandez, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Eric Mack Miles, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Adam Duane Moss, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bradley Wayne Moss, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Ashton Yevette Peoples, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Shelby Savanna Steelman, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Camerin Michael Strother, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; and Travis Lance Wales, possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
Theft, burglary, other charges
Jeremy Dales Adams, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; Louis Cody Cowan, first-degree receiving stolen property; Heather Nicole Derringer, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; Joshua Wayne Emerson, third-degree burglary in an unoccupied building; Olivia Muse Hollon, second-degree possession of a forged instrument; Gregory Lance Kelley, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; Richard Thomas Lewter, first-degree receiving stolen property; David Eugene Thompson, third-degree burglary in an unoccupied building; and Daniel J. Wentz, first-degree receiving stolen property.
