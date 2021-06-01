An Albertville man was indicted earlier this month by a Limestone County grand jury on a charge of traveling to meet a child for sex, records show.
Mateo Virves Bartono, 21, is accused of traveling to Athens on or about Feb. 14, intending to engage in unlawful sex acts with a 14-year-old, according to a complaint filed in the Limestone County District Court. Court records show he was arrested on the charge, then released on bond.
A Limestone County grand jury indicted Bartono on May 12. Bond was set at $40,000, with arraignment set for Aug. 5.
The following were also indicted May 12:
Drugs
Brandie N. Appleton, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Justin Lee Cook, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Chelsie Lynn Cottrell, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; April Fay Crafts, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Barron Lewis Dorroh, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Andrea Elizabeth Flanagan, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Mitchell Brooks Fontana, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Destiny Rae Glenn, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jonathan Dwight Greene, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; April Cecilia Griffin, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Noah Alan Griffin, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Michael Heath Hand, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Angela Kay Harper, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jaclyn Nicole Harris, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Faith Ann Harville, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Christopher Glenn Hines, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Raven Myesha Hudson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Michael Craig McLeod, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Tammy Diann Medley, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Juan Jose Mendoza, first-degree possession of marijuana; Kelsey Ann Miller, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Michael Anthony Morris, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Halee Brooklynn Mundy, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Ellen Nichole Neeley, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Buddy Allen Rooker, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Don Antoine Smiley Jr., first-degree possession of marijuana; Robert Micah Templeton, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Amber Julia Thompson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Randall Cortez Timmons, second-degree possession of marijuana; Lachelle Jovon Tracy, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Christopher Cody Usery, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Tyler Wayne Wilemon, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Archie Lee Williams, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kenneth Ray Williamson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Joshua Robert Yant, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Savannah Rene Yarbrough, possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
Theft
Sarah Beth Barran, possession of a forged instrument and first-degree theft of property; Moses Cool Caudle, third-degree theft of property; Melissa Ann Fuller, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Collene Dawn Geary, third-degree theft of property; Julian Gonzalez, third-degree theft of property; Vince Allan Griffin, third-degree burglary; Kimberly B. Hooie, third-degree theft of property; Summer Leigh Hovis, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card; Nikyia Vonshae Jones, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and obstruction of justice; Jason Kruse Marshall, receiving stolen property; Carl Anthony McCain Jr., third-degree burglary; Luis Colon Rodriguez, third-degree burglary; Tammy Leann Ussery, first-degree theft of property.
Other
Austin Gerard Brooks, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree domestic violence (felony–harassment).
