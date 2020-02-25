Dollar sign icon

Editor's note: A story about Limestone County banks and credit unions published in Saturday's edition of Progress inadvertently omitted the names of financial institutions. The News Courier regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.

Limestone Countians have an array of banks and credit unions to choose from when deciding where to deposit or invest their money. Several even have multiple branches for customer convenience. The list below includes the county's active banks as of June 2019, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which updates its list each June, plus four credit unions with county branches.

Bank Independent

• 101 S. Clinton St. Athens

• 22015 U.S. 72 East, Athens

BBVA

• 105 W. Green St., Athens

• 1003 U.S. 72 East, Athens

Citizens Bank & Trust

• 25530 Alabama 127, Elkmont

Family Security Credit Union

• 214 U.S. 31 South, Athens

First Metro Bank

• 309 W. Washington St., Athens

First National Bank

• 321 S. Jefferson St., Athens

• 1880 U.S. 72 East, Athens

First State Bank of the South Inc.

• 1319 U.S. 72 East, Athens

North Alabama Bank

• 26772 Main St., Ardmore

North Alabama Educators Credit Union

• 107 U.S. 31 South, Athens

PNC Bank, National Association

• 1044 U.S. 72 East, Athens

Redstone Federal Credit Union

• 1703 S. Jefferson St., Athens

• 22485 U.S. 72, Athens

Regions Bank

• 201 W. Green St., Athens

• 1101 U.S. 72 East, Athens

Trustmark National Bank

• 112 N. Jefferson St., Athens

• 111 E. Market St., Athens

• 22236 U.S. 72, Athens

TVA Community Credit Union

• 616 E. Hobbs St., Athens

• 10835 Shaw Road, Athens

Woodforest National Bank

• 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens

