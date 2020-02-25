Editor's note: A story about Limestone County banks and credit unions published in Saturday's edition of Progress inadvertently omitted the names of financial institutions. The News Courier regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.
Limestone Countians have an array of banks and credit unions to choose from when deciding where to deposit or invest their money. Several even have multiple branches for customer convenience. The list below includes the county's active banks as of June 2019, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which updates its list each June, plus four credit unions with county branches.
Bank Independent
• 101 S. Clinton St. Athens
• 22015 U.S. 72 East, Athens
BBVA
• 105 W. Green St., Athens
• 1003 U.S. 72 East, Athens
Citizens Bank & Trust
• 25530 Alabama 127, Elkmont
Family Security Credit Union
• 214 U.S. 31 South, Athens
First Metro Bank
• 309 W. Washington St., Athens
First National Bank
• 321 S. Jefferson St., Athens
• 1880 U.S. 72 East, Athens
First State Bank of the South Inc.
• 1319 U.S. 72 East, Athens
North Alabama Bank
• 26772 Main St., Ardmore
North Alabama Educators Credit Union
• 107 U.S. 31 South, Athens
PNC Bank, National Association
• 1044 U.S. 72 East, Athens
Redstone Federal Credit Union
• 1703 S. Jefferson St., Athens
• 22485 U.S. 72, Athens
Regions Bank
• 201 W. Green St., Athens
• 1101 U.S. 72 East, Athens
Trustmark National Bank
• 112 N. Jefferson St., Athens
• 111 E. Market St., Athens
• 22236 U.S. 72, Athens
TVA Community Credit Union
• 616 E. Hobbs St., Athens
• 10835 Shaw Road, Athens
Woodforest National Bank
• 1011 U.S. 72 East, Athens
