Vehicles filled with waving family members, balloons and even a few local officials paraded through the Limestone Health Facility parking lot Wednesday as part of a drive-by event for residents and staff during National Nursing Home Week. Some residents held up their own signs and waved at cars, and a few even danced and cheered from their spot on the sidelines.
Limestone Health Facility hosts drive-by parade
Jessica Barnett
Reporter
