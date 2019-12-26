The human members of a Limestone County family weren't home Christmas Day when a fire destroyed their home, but a dog was killed in the blaze.
According to a report from WAFF-48 in Huntsville, three other animals in the home were rescued by firefighters.
According to published media reports, the initial fire call came in around 12:30 p.m. The home is on Howard Street in northern Limestone County, just south of Bain Road.
Piney Chapel, Oak Grove-Thach, Elkmont and East Limestone volunteer fire departments all responded to the scene. Piney Chapel Fire Chief Lance Pitts said he believes the fire started in the rear of the home. By the time firefighters arrived, flames had already engulfed most of the home.
“Maybe it was a good thing that they were not at home (Wednesday), as bad as this is, because they could have lost their life trying to rescue those pets today,” Pitts said. “This fire was that severe.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.