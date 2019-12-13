When Limestone County District Judge Douglas Lee Patterson first ran for the Place 1 judgeship in 2015, he told The News Courier he was seeking the job because he wanted to continue to give back to residents.
"I want them to have high expectations for me because I do for them,” Patterson said in a pre-election story. “I’m going to work every day as district judge to make sure we meet those expectations.”
At the time, he also said, “As district judge, I’m always going to be tough, but fair. I’m going to do all I can to make sure we address the problems these kids and families face as early as we can to make sure they don’t continue in crime their whole lives.”
On Thursday morning, Patterson, 37, was arrested on charges of using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft of property, records show. A special grand jury made up of Limestone citizens returned the three-count indictment against him.
He is accused of stealing money — at least $95,307 — from an elderly Marine Corps veteran in a nursing home, from the juvenile court fund and from another resident.
A short time after Patterson's arrest, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released details of the alleged thefts and announced Patterson was formally suspended from serving as a district court judge.
"The allegations contained in this indictment shock the conscience and illustrate a callous and selfish disregard for the law as well as the welfare of Alabama’s most vulnerable citizens: children and incapacitated seniors," Marshall said in a press release. "If proven, Patterson’s actions debase the judicial system."
After being booked into the Limestone County Jail, Patterson posted a $30,000 bond and was released.
The Attorney General's Office declined to comment Thursday on the possibility of others being charged in connection with the case.
Personal gain charge
In March 2016, then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson to fill the unexpired term of Place 1 District Judge Jeanne Anderson, who retired. Patterson also ran unopposed for the seat, which carries a six-year term.
The charge of using his personal office or position for personal gain alleges Patterson used his position to obtain $47,008.24 from the county’s juvenile court services fund, Marshall said. As the Place 1 district judge, Patterson's work included supervising the county’s juvenile court system. The fund permits money to be expended “solely for juvenile programs, for subsistence for the juvenile court staff in Limestone County, to aid the functions of the juvenile court and for the benefit of the children of Limestone County," Marshall said.
The AG said the state’s investigation revealed Patterson wrote about 70 checks to himself from this account over the years and either cashed the checks or deposited the money into his personal bank account, his law firm’s operating account or his law firm’s client-trust account. Regardless of where the money went, Patterson ultimately spent the money on himself or other personal expenses unrelated to the County’s juvenile court system, Marshall said.
The charge is a Class B felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
Financial exploitation charge
Before becoming a judge, Patterson worked as a local attorney, including taking assignments as a conservator for incapacitated persons, Marshall said. The charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly alleges Patterson breached a fiduciary duty to Charles Hardy to obtain up to $47,800 of Hardy’s conservatorship account’s money, Marshall said.
According to the state’s investigation, Patterson became Hardy’s conservator in March 2010. Hardy, who died in 2014 at age 65, was living in a Limestone County nursing home for military veterans.
At the time Patterson became his conservator, his account had more than $43,000. By December 2016, the account had less than $200.
Patterson had withdrawn $47,800 for his personal use, Marshall said. As with the juvenile court services fund, Patterson deposited Hardy’s money into his personal account, his law firm account and his business account for personal use unrelated to Hardy’s care or well-being, according to the attorney general.
A charge of financial exploitation of the elderly must be filed within seven years of the crime being committed. The charge is a Class B felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
Theft of property charge
The charge of third-degree theft of property alleges Patterson knowingly obtained or exerted control over more than $499 but less than $1,500 that belonged to the estate of Rudolph Allen.
The state’s investigation shows Patterson previously served as Allen’s conservator, and following Allen’s death, Patterson made cash withdrawals from Allen’s account for his own personal use, Marshall said.
The charge is a Class D felony punishable by a year and one day or up to five years in prison and a fine up to $7,500.
Officials respond
In response to the charges Thursday, Marshall issued the following statement: “To ensure the integrity of Alabama’s judicial system, Alabama judges swear an oath to faithfully and honestly perform the duties of their office. ... I call on the trial court to hold a trial as soon as possible to begin the process of restoring the Limestone County community’s faith in its judicial system.”
The FBI agent in charge of the case, Birmingham Special Agent Jonnie Sharp Jr. had this to say: “When public officials misdirect money for personal gain, they’re breaching public trust – and breaking the law. Such corruption must not go unchecked. The public can be assured that no matter how long it takes, the FBI and our partners will investigate and work to hold accountable unscrupulous public officials.”
Marshall thanked the Birmingham and Huntsville divisions of the FBI for partnering with his Special Prosecutions Division to investigate the Patterson case. He also thanked Limestone Circuit Judge Robert Baker and other employees of the county’s judiciary for their assistance and cooperation in the case.
What now?
Baker, the presiding judge in Limestone County, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon on whether a judge will be assigned to replace Patterson until a new judge is elected. Other Limestone judges took over Patterson's caseload in September when it was announced he was under investigation.
The Place 1 seat oversees juvenile court, juvenile dependency court cases, child support and other cases. The next election for the seat is not scheduled until 2022.
Background, pay
Patterson was born in Athens and attended Athens High School, Athens State University and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
As a district judge in Alabama, Patterson was earning $10,808.84 per month before taxes and deductions, or $129,706.08 a year, according to the Alabama Comptroller's Office.
The public first learned Patterson was under investigation in September. Because he was neither convicted of a crime nor suspended from office, the state continued to pay him $10,808.84 each month through November and $5,404.42 in December, according to the state Comptroller's Office.
— The Attorney General's Office contributed to this report.
