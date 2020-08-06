A Limestone County judge will be handling court from home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
District Court Judge Matthew Huggins said in a statement Thursday that he developed mild symptoms earlier this week and is conducting court business virtually while he self-isolates at home. Staff have also entered quarantine, and Huggins said he is grateful that no one else has exhibited symptoms.
"I look forward to getting back to court once my isolation has concluded," he said. "I want to thank all those who have offered prayers on my behalf."
COVID-19 causes mild to moderate symptoms in most cases but can be severe or even fatal for some. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever or chills, cough, difficulty breathing and loss of taste or smell. Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.
