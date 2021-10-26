TODAY
Restoration of Historic Homes
The Limestone County Historical Society will be holding its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, at the Pincham-Lincoln Community Center located at 606 Trinity Circle, Athens, AL, 35611. Wayne Kuykendall will guest speak at the event. Refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m. The public is invited. For more information, call Jackie Leonard at 256-232-6501
WEDNESDAY
Drive-thru Flu Clinic
The Limestone County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic at the Athens Sportsplex from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. The Flu shots are free to those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B and Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance cards. For all other insurance or no insurance, there will be a $2 charge. More information at 256-232-3200.
THURSDAY
Donkey basketball
Ardmore High School will be having Donkey Basketball in the middle school gym at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Tickets that are purchased in advance will cost $7 and tickets at the gate will cost $9. Preschool and under are free. The Limestone County FFA will be sponsoring the events.
UPCOMING
Trunk or Treat
The Owens Fire Department will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, October 30 at the Limestone Rodeo Arena located on Alabama 99. Inflatables will be ready at 5 p.m.
Halloween Bash
Driftwood Dragonfly will be hosting a Halloween Bash from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, October 30, at Driftwood Dragonfly located at 405 W. Washington St. Music, games and crafts will be available. Costumes are suggested. For more information, visit the website www.driftwood-dragonfly.com
Toys for Tots
The United States Marine Corp and United Way of Athens-Limestone County will be accepting applications for the Toys for Tots program. Signups will be at United Way of Athens-Limestone County, 419 South Marion St. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 3. The program is for children from birth to age 12 only. Parents/guardians must bring proof of income, birth certificates and social security cards for each eligible child, proof of residency in Limestone County and a picture ID.
Gospel Singing
Nebo Community Church, located at 17772 Nuclear Plant Rd, will be hosting a Lance Pitts for a Bluegrass Gospel Singing beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The Church will also be hosting the Pylant Family beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone Tourism is inviting you to come Home for the Holidays to enjoy Christmas in Big Spring Memorial Park (AKA the Duck Pond) in the Historic Beaty District of Athens from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. The beautiful Douglas fir trees are decorated by members of the community, local businesses, non-profits, churches, girl-scouts/boy-scouts, and civic groups. Many also allow this time to be one of remembering their passed loved ones by decorating a Memorial Tree. One of the conditions for the décor is to keep it as green-friendly as possible by using SOLAR Lighting. Trees may have themes that match the sponsor’s mission, or they can be uniquely designed. Contact the Athens Limestone Tourism Office at 256-232-5411 or stop by 100 N. Beaty Street to learn how you too can sponsor a tree when your family comes home for Christmas! https://www.visitathensal.com/north-pole-stroll.html
ONGOING
Bingo
Bingo is back up and running for the public at Decatur Elks Lodge each Monday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. No outside food or drink will be allowed. Elks Lodge is located at 2625 Centron Drive SW in Decatur.
Food Drive
First Baptist Church of Athens is conducting The Larry Hicks Memorial Food Drive sponsored by the senior adults (faithful followers). Non-perishable food items and financial donation collections will be taken Sunday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 27. Items may be left for pickup in the Church Foyer, the Family Life Center parking lot or the Church office.
Spanish Class for beginners
Conversational Spanish class for beginners, instructed by Maria Taylor, will be held from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Learn-to-Read office located at 410 South Jefferson Street (Crutcher Center). The fee for the program is $85. For more information, call 256-230-3050 or email learntoreadcouncil@gmail.com
Women empowering Women of Alabama
Women empowering women of Alabama will be holding it's annual target food giveaway. Registration will from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 10 located at Fresh Wind Christian Fellowship, 17200 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, AL, 35611. To register, photo identification and proof of residence must be provided. For more information, contact Janice Williams at 256-233-5995.
Haunt Walks/Horse and Wagon Tour
The Haunt Walks will be each Tuesday and Thursday in October beginning at 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. walking tours and the Horse and Wagon Tours will be at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for age 13 and older. The Horse and Wagon will hold eight people at $20 per person.
Job fair
The Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host job fairs from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 26. Full and part-time positions available at different companies with benefits packages. More information: alcfamilyresourcecenter.com; 256-230-0880
COVID-19 testing
The Athens-Veteran's Museum is holding COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. You can sign up at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/al/vm
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CEMETERY CLEANUP
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
