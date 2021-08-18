FRIDAY
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the center, next to Dub's Burgers on Jefferson Street in Athens. Multiple employment opportunities available; most companies offering bonuses and benefits. More information: 256-230-0880
SATURDAY
Food giveaway
Beans and rice will be given away from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, by volunteers at Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church, 207 E. Washington St., Athens. No names taken; no ID required. More information: 256-232-2567; sttimothy.athens@gmail.com
Meadows reunion
The Meadows family will host a reunion from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Athens Kiddie Carnival grounds on Forrest Street. Attendees are required to bring a covered dish and have the option of bringing an item for a raffle. More information: Judie Meadows, 256-497-2342
UPCOMING
Job fair
Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the center, next to Dub's Burgers on Jefferson Street in Athens. Multiple employment opportunities available; most companies offering bonuses and benefits. More information: 256-230-0880
Day of Caring
Limestone County Churches Involved will host a Day of Caring from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at LCCI. Food and general assistance available to Limestone County residents who qualify. More information: Thom Porter, 256-262-0671
Fish fry and raffle
The Disabled American Veterans James L. Daniels Chapter 51 will host the Second Annual Fish Fry and Gun Raffle from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 25396 Airport Road, Athens. Fish fry plate with fixings $10 per plate. Firearm raffle tickets $20 each or six for $100. Only 500 raffle tickets available. All proceeds benefit disabled veterans in Limestone County. More information: Randy Welcher, 808-397-8446, randy.welcher.aldav51@outlook.com
ONGOING
After-school feeding program
Women Empowering Women of Alabama, in partnership with FreshWind Christian Fellowship, is offering free meals for students after school. Meals are available 3–5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays starting Aug. 16. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Rescue squad donations
Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad is currently accepting items for an upcoming yard sale. To arrange pickup, call Mickey at 256-345-2212. For dropoff, visit 1401 Freeman Ave., Athens. More information: Mickey, 256-345-2212
Used book sale
Houston Memorial Library and Museum's used book sale room is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. More information: 256-233-8770
Food giveaway
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church’s food pantry will be open 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month at 1911 Hine St., Athens. Patrons must provide proof of at least one of the following: eligibility to receive supplemental food assistance (SNAP/food stamps); eligibility for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; eligibility to receive Supplemental Security Income; income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level; or special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.). Eligibility forms provided at distribution site. Must have valid ID card or driver’s license. Only one distribution per household while supplies last. Monetary and food donations accepted. More information: 256-424-5403
Used book sale
Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library host a used book sale from 10:15 a.m.–2:15 p.m. each Tuesday and first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Virtual exercise class
Limestone County Council on Aging presents virtual exercise class 2–3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays via Zoom. The classes are called S.A.I.L., which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life. More information: 256-233-6412
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS
CHURCH EVENTS
Homecoming
Tanner United Methodist Church and Riddle's Chapel UMC will host a joint service and homecoming 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Tanner UMC, 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. More information: 256-232-0482
Gospel singing
Berea Baptist Church will host the Inspirations for a night of Southern gospel singing starting 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at 16779 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. A love offering will be received.
CEMETERY CLEANUP
Todd Cemetery
Todd Cemetery Decoration will be held Saturday, Aug. 21. If unable to attend, donations may be sent to Allen Todd, 31866 Alabama 99, Anderson, AL 35610. Make checks payable to Todd Cemetery.
Tanner Church
Tanner Church Cemetery will host Decoration Days on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Donations for upkeep can be sent to P.O. Box 238, Tanner, AL 35671. Checks must be made payable to Tanner Church Cemetery Fund.
City cemeteries
The City of Athens reminds residents and families of the following regarding its cemeteries: No flowers or decorations allowed on the ground between April 1 and Oct. 31, unless following a funeral; flower placement acceptable year-round on monuments, at their base or at foot markers; fresh flowers will be removed one week after a funeral; silk flowers will be removed 21 days after a funeral; approval by cemetery superintendent required before planting flowers, shrubs, trees or sod; city personnel will remove all trees or shrubs deemed detrimental to adjacent lots or grave openings; and worn, tattered or damaged U.S. flags will be removed and disposed of properly.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests or services offered should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating or accepting services. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Ongoing items run for up to one month but can be resubmitted regularly. Email your event to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.