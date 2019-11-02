TODAY
Coffee Call
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives will hold Coffee Call 8-9 a.m. today at the museum, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. Sponsor is Limestone County Farmers Federation. More information: Steve Hornberger, 256-771-7578.
NaNoWriMo
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host a write-in event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Aspiring writers can enjoy coffee, snacks and a quiet space to work in the library's tech center as part of National Novel Writing Month. Participants will also get a NaNoWriMo bookmark and sticker while supplies last. More information: 256-232-1233
Thanksgiving meal
New Life Baptist Church will offer a free Thanksgiving meal for all 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the church, 2314 S. Hine St., Athens. More information: 256-233-7228
SUNDAY
Community memorial service
Hospice of Limestone County and MADD will host "Celebration of Remembrance and Hope," a communitywide memorial service to honor loved ones lost during the holidays, 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Athens Church of God, 17835 Quinn Road. Each Limestone County family that has experienced a loss is encouraged to bring a framed standup photograph of a loved one for the memorial table. Refreshments after service.
TUESDAY
Financial fraud seminar
A Fighting Financial Fraud seminar will be presented for businesses and consumers 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 306 Barbecue, 23101 U.S. 72, Athens. The workshop brings local and government experts together to educate attendees on protecting their money and investments from cybersecurity threats, imposter scams, data breaches and identity theft. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by calling 256-355-5170. Lunch will be provided by the Investor Protection Trust.
WEDNESDAY
Toys for Tots
The United States Marine Corps and United Way of Athens-Limestone County will accept applications for Toys for Tots program 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the United Way office, 419 S. Marion St., Athens. The program is for children from birth to 12 years. Parents or guardians must bring proof of income, picture ID, proof of Limestone County residency, birth certificates for eligible children and Social Security cards for eligible children. More information: 256-233-2323
Class of 1956
The Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends will meet 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Mozza (formerly known as Little Texas Pizza) in Athens. More information: Jerry Daniels, 256-232-3257
UPCOMING
Kids book club
The Limestone County NAACP hosts a free motivational book club for kids ages 3–13. Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success will next meet 9:30 a.m.–noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost. More information: 256-216-5668
VFW flag ceremony
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47 will hold a flag ceremony 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Post home, 4765 Alabama 127, quarter mile north of Elm Street, Athens. There will be a 21-gun salute by Athens High School JROTC, a presentation by Steven Conway, chief warrant officer and Chinook pilot in Afghanistan, and free lunch of barbecued pork. More information: 256-233-1067.
Holiday tablescapes
Matthew Jimmerson of Athens Florist will demonstrate unique, beautiful tables settings for the holidays and beyond from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. The free class is sponsored by Alabama Master Gardeners Association and the Limestone County office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. No registration required.
Childrearing class
Limestone County Kids and Kin will host a childrearing class 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 13, at The Haven, 810 N. Malone St., Athens. The topic will be "Children, Depression and Suicide: Are There Red Flags?" More information: Tammie Hill, 256-724-2554
Fall bake sale
Friends of the Ardmore Public Library will hold its annual fall bake sale 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the library, 25836 Main St., Ardmore, Tennessee. Cakes, pies, dressings, pumpkin rolls, fruitcakes and other baked goods will be sold. Proceeds will allow the group to buy books and other forms of public media for the library. Monetary donations also accepted. More information: 931-427-4883
Turkey giveaway
Women Empowering Women of Alabama will give away turkeys and boxes of food from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until gone Saturday, Nov. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library. This year's giveaway is sponsored by the library, WEW, Cast Products Inc. and FreshWind Christian Fellowship. More information: Janice Williams, 256-233-5995
Winter coat giveaway
In loving memory of Mattie Moore, North Athens Church of Christ will hold its sixth annual winter coat giveaway noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the church at 19159 Alabama 127, Athens, right next to WKAC radio station. Refreshments following your coat selection. Coat donations accepted until Friday, Nov. 15. More information: 256-874-1941.
Pococurante Big Band Christmas
Athens High School Band Boosters will present Pococurante Big Band Christmas, with special guest Erica Hand, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School. Reserved seating available. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit Athens High School Band. More information: pococurantebigband@gmail.com
Limestone garbage pickup
There will be no change in the garbage collection schedule for Limestone County during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 25-29. Routes will run on regularly scheduled days, but may run earlier in the morning, so please put household garbage out the night before.
ONGOING
North Pole Stroll
Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association is accepting sponsorships for North Pole Stroll through Nov. 4. Sponsorships are $100 each. Trees available for decorating after Thanksgiving. Decorations should be water-resistant with solar-string lights only. Sponsorships open to everyone. Trees will remain in the park until Dec. 30. More information: ALCTA office, 100 N. Beaty St., Athens; 256-232-5411
Parade participants wanted
Parade participants, including World War II veterans for the lead float, are needed for the annual Veterans Day parade 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Athens. The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives and members of local service organizations are resuming management of the Athens-Limestone County Veterans Day Parade. The route is the same as the Christmas parade. More information: 256-771-7578
Seeking Xmas parade applicants
Trustmark Bank is accepting applications for the 2019 annual Christmas Parade. Pick up applications at any Trustmark Bank location. Deadline to return applications is Friday, Nov. 22. Parade will be Thursday, Dec. 5. More information: 256-232-1944.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Class of 1970 reunion
East Limestone High School Class of 1970 is planning a class reunion. All graduates are asked to call Larry Parvin at 256-232-9570. The goal is to reach as many grads as possible.
MEETINGS
• Legion. American Legion Post 49 will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
• LCMGA. Limestone County Master Gardeners Association will meet Monday, Nov. 11, at the Limestone County Extension Office in Athens. Meet and greet starts at 12:30 p.m., with guest speaker Linda Coons of Crye-Leike at 1 p.m. to discuss the value of landscaping and one's house. Public meeting to follow at 1:30 p.m. More information: 256-614-3530
• VFW. The monthly meeting of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 47 will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Post home, 4765 Alabama 127, quarter mile north of Elm Street, Athens, for veterans who have served in conflict. More information: 256-233-1067.
Limestone Ledger is a community calendar in which nonprofit organizations can notify the public of events. Publication of donation requests should not be considered an endorsement by this newspaper. The News Courier encourages residents to research organizations before donating. All items will run as space allows until the day of the event and should be submitted at least one week prior to the event for best results. Email submissions to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com, fax to 256-233-7753 or bring to The News Courier, 410 W. Green St., Athens.
