TODAY
Food pantry
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will hold a food pantry 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 1911 Hine St., Athens. To participate one must: be eligible to receive food stamps/Supplemental Food Assistance Program (SSI); be eligible for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TNAF/AFDC); be eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI); be able to meet income minimums (available at distribution site); be facing special circumstances (fire, flood, illness, injury, etc.); and be able to complete eligibility form at distribution site. Bring valid driver's license or ID card. Only one food distribution per household. More information: 256-444-2628
UPCOMING
Countywide fellowship
Limestone County Democratic Conference will hold an end-of-year countywide fellowship and meet and greet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. Speakers: Pastor Damon Betts and Little Zion M.B. Church family. Casual dress: blue jeans and white shirts. Refreshments will be served. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
Museum closing
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and remain closed until 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.
Coffee Call
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives Coffee Call will take place from 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at 100 W. Pryor Street, Athens. The Maurice Nichols family and Henry and Marsha White will sponsor the event.
Dutch-treat lunch
The Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends are invited to meet 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Mozza Pizza, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens, for a Dutch-treat lunch. More information: 256-232-4815
Legion oratorical contest
American Legion Post 49 in Athens will hold its annual oratorical contest on the Constitution 10 a.m. Jan. 18. The event is for Limestone County high school students in grades 9 through 12. It is an opportunity to compete for scholarship money and enhance knowledge of the Constitution. No cost to compete. More information: Dean Crafton, chairman of Post 49 oratorical contest, 256-497-9638 or athensgoldbug@gmail.com
ONGOING
Garbage routes
Limestone County has announced garbage routes will run as follows during the week of Christmas: Monday — no change; Tuesday (Christmas Eve) — no change; Wednesday (Christmas Day) — no pickup; Thursday — pickup for Wednesday routes; and Friday — pickup for Thursday routes. There will be no change in pickup for the week of New Year's Day.
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
Christmas lights drive-thru
A free Christmas lights display at 8971 Lentzville Road, Athens, is available for public viewing from dusk until midnight tonight through Dec. 31. The 1/4-mile loop is a drive-around experience that includes about 20,000 lights, wooden reindeer, light arches, music, lots of inflatables and other Christmas displays.
Used book sale
Friends of Athens-Limestone Public Library hosts used book sales from 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and the first Saturday of each month at the library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: 256-232-1233
Friends of the Archives
The Friends of the Archives have several local history books available for purchase at the Limestone County Archives, 102 W. Washington St., Athens. A $10 FOA annual membership will entitle the member to 10% off their purchases through the end of 2020. All proceeds benefit the Limestone County Archives. For more information, call 256-233-6404 or e-mail limestonefoa@gmail.com
MEETINGS
• NARFE. Chapter 1480 will meet 9 a.m. today, at the Alabama Veterans Museum. Meeting will include electing and installing officers for 2020. Entertainment provided by a Girl Scout group from Madison. Breakfast will be served. More information: Dean Morgan, 256-233-0248
• Democratic conference. Limestone Democratic Conference will not meet the month of December. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 21. Time and place to be determined. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
