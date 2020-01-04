TODAY
Coffee Call
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Coffee Call will be 8-9 a.m. today at the museum, 100 W. Pryor St., Athens. The Maurice Nichols family and Henry and Marsha White will sponsor the event.
WEDNESDAY
Dutch treat lunch
Athens High School Class of 1956 and friends are invited to meet 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Mozza Pizza, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens, for a Dutch treat lunch. More information: 256-232-4815
UPCOMING
Beans and rice
Tanner United Methodist Church will give 1-pound bags of beans and rice to every adult who visits the church at 19607 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. No questions asked.
Chicken stew sale
East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will sell chicken stew from 10 a.m. until it's gone Saturday, Jan. 11, at the station next to East Limestone High School. Customers should bring their own container. Cost is $25 per gallon.
Third Thursday Book Club
Third Thursday Book Club is reading "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You I'm Sorry," by Fredrick Backman. Join club members 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens, for coffee, baked goods and conversation.
Yoga @ the Library
Yoga @ the Library begins 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Kerry Porter will lead participants through the free, six-week course, which will focus on short and simple yoga sequences, basic alignment and breathing techniques that can be practiced at home.
Legion oratorical contest
American Legion Post 49 will hold its annual oratorical contest on the United States Constitution 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. The free event is for Limestone County high school students in grades 9 through 12. This is an opportunity to compete for scholarships and enhance your knowledge of the Constitution. More information: Dean Crafton, 256-497-9638 or athensgoldbug@gmail.com
Social media classes
Athens-Limestone Public Library will host free monthly classes on social media beginning 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hope Davis, of Hope Davis Media, will teach participants how to spread the word about their businesses or organizations. Classes, which are typically small, will include ample time for each participant to focus on what he or she wishes to learn.
Mystery Book Club
Athens-Limestone Public Library's Mystery Book Club is reading "The Hangman," by Daniel Cole. Discussion is 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the library at 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the circulation desk.
Master Gardener classes
Limestone County Master Gardeners will host spring master gardener classes every Thursday from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 30-April 30 at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina. Learn to grow healthy landscaping, vegetable gardens and more. Classes taught by Alabama Cooperative Extension System officers and university professors. Seating limited, so RSVP at Madison County Extension System office. Cost is $150, due by Jan. 28. More information: Janet, 256-614-3530 or mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org.
ONGOING
Corruption hotline
The Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking residents with knowledge of public corruption in Limestone County to email details to reportcorruption@ago.state.al.us or call the tip line at 844-404-TIPS.
MEETINGS
• American Legion. American Legion Post 49 will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Post home, 124 Cloverleaf Drive, Athens. More information: Rod Huffman, 256-233-3023
• Democratic conference. Limestone Democratic Conference will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Time and place to be determined. More information: James Lucas, 256-431-3744
