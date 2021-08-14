The 2020 census count has been released, and Limestone County remains the second-fastest growing county in the state.
Data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows the county's population rose by more than 20,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, a 25.1% increase. The only county to show a greater increase was Baldwin at 27.2%, while Lee County came in third with 24.2% growth.
Meanwhile, the state grew by about 5.1% overall to 5,030,053 residents, making Alabama the 24th most populous state in the country, which data shows has grown by about 7.4% since 2010.
Of the 103,570 individuals who called Limestone County home as of April 1, 2020, about 77% are 18 or older. Northwestern Limestone County was shown to be the least densely populated overall, while Athens and portions of East Limestone were the most densely populated.
The data will be used in determining various voting districts in Limestone County, including for county commission, city council, town councils, county school board and state representatives. To help kickstart the process, the state Legislature's joint reapportionment committee will host hearings in multiple counties across the state.
The hearings will take place over a 16-day period, and information gathered at hearings will be posted on the committee's page for legislators to review as they redistrict the area.
The redistricting process is legally required to provide districts of equal population, so if Limestone County Commission District 2 has grown in population compared to District 4, District 2 may end up smaller in geographical size while District 4 grows larger. The same goes for other districts of the same type, so county school board districts each contain the same number of people and city council districts contain the same.
However, the redistricting wouldn't be possible without an accurate count, and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly thanked those who worked to measure Limestone County's growth so far.
"The Limestone County Complete Count Committee worked diligently for several months to stress the importance of obtaining an accurate count for the 2020 Census," Daly said. "I am proud of the work that this committee performed and our citizens' participation. Despite the limitations that the pandemic caused, Limestone County saw the importance of having a complete count and went above and beyond to make it happen."
Daly said the county continues to be excited about the future and "stands ready to do all that we can to continue to make our county the best place to call home."
