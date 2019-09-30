A Limestone County man was arrested Sunday on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child, records show.
Shane Paul Flanagan, 45, of 12684 Snake Road, Athens, was arrested on a warrant stemming from an Department of Human Resources home visit that led to last week's arrest of a Limestone County woman on similar charges. He remained in jail Monday with bail set at $5,000.
According to the complaint, Flanagan “knowingly, recklessly or intentionally” caused a child to ingest, inhale or have contact with a controlled substance, chemical substance or drug paraphernalia.
A female acquaintance of Flanagan's, 30-year-old Ashley Nicole Moudy, was arrested Sept. 20 after her three children tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine. Limestone County Sheriff's Office public information officer Stephen Young said the charges stemmed from a July 10 complaint by the Limestone County Department of Human Resources claiming Moudy and her three children failed a random drug test. He said Flanagan had been sought in connection with the case.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony. If convicted, Flanagan and Moudy face a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.
