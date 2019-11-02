A Limestone County man was arrested Thursday on charges related to possession of child pornography, court records show.
Michael Eric Harrington, 29, of 12796 Brookhaven Circle, Athens, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a Class C felony. The investigation into Harrington was conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which made the arrest.
Harrington was booked into the Limestone County Jail, and later released on $7,500 bond.
The complaint states that on or about July 1, Harrington did “knowingly possess any obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 … .”
An attempt to find out more about the case from ALEA was unsuccessful Friday.
Harrington has no prior criminal history, court records show.
