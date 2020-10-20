An investigation involving multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of a Limestone County man, who was caught with several pounds of marijuana and nearly $100,000 in cash, according to Huntsville Police.
Records show Charles Lamont White, 28, was arrested Oct. 16 on one count of drug trafficking (marijuana). In a statement released Saturday, HPD said agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force, working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security investigators, were able to seize 7 pounds of marijuana and $92,940 in U.S. currency with the arrest.
"The current street value of the marijuana is estimated to be $63,500," the statement said. "This is a significant seizure, of both drugs and money, which will help curtail current illegal drug activity in both Madison and Limestone County."
The investigation is ongoing, and HPD said it is "hopeful more arrests will occur as a result."
