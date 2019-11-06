A Limestone County man accused of attacking his neighbor repeatedly while under the influence of methamphetamine has been indicted on an attempted murder charge, records show.
Terry Randall Fralix Jr., 39, of Elkmont, was formally charged Oct. 24 by a Limestone County grand jury related to the June 11 incident. The investigation began around 8 p.m. when someone reported a man covered in blood walking along Alabama 99, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Around the same time, another caller reported a stabbing. The victim was Fralix's neighbor, LCSO reported, and he had been stabbed multiple times in the back, neck and body while working in his yard.
He was taken by private vehicle to Athens-Limestone Hospital, met by investigators and later taken to Huntsville Hospital for further care. LCSO spokesman Stephen Young said at the time the neighbor's wounds were consistent with being attacked from behind with a knife.
Meanwhile, Fralix was apprehended by a deputy and interviewed. Young said Fralix was under the influence of meth when the stabbing occurred, but no motive was released to the media. He was arrested on a single charge of first-degree assault. However, a grand jury later found there was sufficient evidence to indict Fralix on one count of attempted murder. He faces 20 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of the crime, because it is a Class A felony in which a deadly weapon (knife) was used.
Fralix has remained in the Limestone County Jail since his initial arrest. Bail is set at $50,000.
