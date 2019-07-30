A Limestone County man was taken by Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham Tuesday after being injured in a structure fire, an official said.
Chief Marty Posey of the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department said the fire occurred at a home on Pryor Road near the intersection of Pickens Lane. The man sustained burns to his body, Posey said.
Pryor Road is in southeastern Limestone County, just west of Swancott Road.
The chief described the structure as a brick home, and added it would likely be a total loss. He said an investigator from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office was on the scene investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported shortly after noon.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue Service was the first agency on the scene, Posey said. Tanner and Segars volunteer fire departments offered assistance. HEMSI also responded.
According to dispatch reports, a hydrant near Mount Zion Cumberland Church was not functioning properly, and water had to be brought in from elsewhere. Posey said a working hydrant was eventually located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.