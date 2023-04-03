Terry Thompson bought his first mule in the mid 1990s for his youngest son to ride.
That was the beginning of his respect and love for mules. He soon added other mules and bought a team of mules and a wagon. He and his wife went on their first wagon train to Columbia Mule Days in 1999. He has since been an active part of the wagon train every year except one, when he rode into Columbia on a wagon train with a group from Alabama.
Terry also enjoys competing in the Mule Day timed events riding in the saddle. He has won many ribbons and prize money over the years including High Point Belt Buckle Award in the fun show on Sundays. Win, place, or lose, he always has a good time.
Whether he is riding in the saddle or driving the team, Terry shares his love for mules with his family, friends, or anyone who wants to talk about mules.
Terry is 69-years-old and competed in the timed events again this year on Saturday as well as the Jackpot Mule Race on Thursday.
He came in 4th in the race and ribboned in all 6 classes of events he entered: Potato race, Flags, Poles, One barrel, Barrels, and Catalog.
He lives in Athens, AL with his wife on their farm in rural Limestone County. They have three children and six grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.