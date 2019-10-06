Community leaders and NAACP members from across the state will arrive in North Alabama next week for the 67th Alabama State NAACP Convention, hosted by the Limestone County chapter.
The four-day event, which will take place at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Huntsville, includes workshops, luncheons and speakers covering a variety of topics. Limestone NAACP President Wilbert Woodruff said the Limestone chapter is excited host the event for the first time in about a decade.
"It's a tremendous honor for us," Woodruff said. "During my time (with NAACP), we've only hosted once before. ... It's an honor to get all the NAACP units throughout the state to come to North Alabama."
The event kicks off Thursday, Oct. 10, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 13, with activities scheduled from as early as 7:30 a.m. until as late as 10 p.m. Among them are a workshop on strengthening community coalitions, a luncheon honoring women in NAACP, an oratorical contest, the Freedom Awards banquet and informational sessions on health, state education, civic engagement and more.
Noted speakers include Melanie R. Bridgeforth, president and CEO of Women's Fund of Greater Birmingham; retired Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis, state commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs; Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton; U.S. Sen. Doug Jones; and the Rev. Keith Shoulders of David's Temple Missionary Baptist Church.
"It's going to bring a lot of information to the community as well as a lot of new knowledge as far as our game plan going forward," Woodruff said. "... We have a heavy lineup of good keynote speakers."
While some events are for NAACP members only, most are open to the public, Woodruff said. Visit convention.alnaacp.org to register and purchase tickets.
