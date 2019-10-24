A young Limestone County singer-songwriter is the driving force behind a new festival highlighting the talents of regional and national songwriters.
Lillian Glanton, a West Limestone native who previously auditioned for “American Idol,” has created the inaugural Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival. The festival will be held Friday and Saturday and will be spread out across six venues in Florence, Muscle Shoals and Sheffield.
“As a songwriter myself, I have traveled all over the southeast attending songwriter festivals and thought, 'Why is there not a songwriter's festival in the hit recording capital of the world,'” she said.
Glanton, who is now a sophomore at the University of North Alabama, recently won the top prize in Idea Audition, which gave entrepreneurs a chance to present their ideas to a panel of judges. She received $5,000 for her winning entry — a plan to open a music venue in Sheffield near the famous Muscle Shoals Sound building.
Glanton said it's difficult to find a space for songwriters to gather to write and perform. She travels back and forth to Nashville each week writing. She plans to use the winnings to purchase a stage and sound equipment.
In speaking on the festival, Glanton said some “amazing” songwriters would be coming to the Shoals area. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 25
Singin' River (526 E. College St. B, Florence)
$15 online; $20 at the door; all ages
Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7
Songwriters featured include Faren Rachels, Jordan Rager, Drew Parker, Troy Jones, Clint Daniels and Mark Nesler
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Mane Room (310 N. Pine St., Florence)
$15 online; $20 at the door
Doors open at 3 p.m.; show starts at 4
Songwriters featured include Angela Hacker, Phillip Wade, James LeBlanc, Leslie Satcher, Billy Lawson, Walt Aldridge, Mark Narmore and Gary Baker
Swampers (10 Hightower Place, Florence)
Free admission; all ages
Noon to 1 p.m.: Ava Paige, Daniel Ethridge and Jack Cannon
1-2 p.m.: Ben Fuller, Andy Branton and Eryn Michel
2-3 p.m.: Corinne McKnight, Jordan Denton and Alli Carruth
7-8 p.m.: S.J. McDonald, Mandy McMillan, Joel Jorgensen and Lance Dubroc
8-9 p.m.: Derek Norsworthy, Brett Taylor and Allie Dunn
9-10 p.m.: Regan Stewart, Lance Carpenter, Dew Pendleton and Matt Rogers
Champy's (120 Second St., Muscle Shoals)
Free admission; all ages
Noon to 1 p.m.: Kate Stedelbauer, Holly Auna and Blake Sutton
1-2 p.m.: Stephen Michael, Will Stults, Jecky Bean Band
2-3 p.m.: Dan Harrison, Luis Rey and Natalie Robertson
7-8 p.m.: Jeff Woods, Britney Monroe and Lauren Anderson
8-9 p.m.: Chelsey Carter, Charlie Merritt and Dallas Remington
9-10 p.m.: Dulaney and Co., Troy Castellano and Jeff Hodge
306 Back Alley Sports Bar (322 N. Court St., Florence)
Free admission; all ages
Noon to 1 p.m.: Kyle Elliott, Robert Abernathy and Chloe Collins
1-2 p.m.: Dusty Bo, Bailey White and David Starr
2-3 p.m.: Alexis Taylor, Justin Addis and Matt Burke
7-8 p.m.: Leah Rose, Mick Fury and Wyatt Edmondson
8-9 p.m.: Gary Cavanaugh, Kellye Rather and Alayna Carroll
9-10 p.m.: Kayley Hill, Ben Cesare and Branden Martin
Dorm 11 (414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield)
Free admission; all ages
Noon to 1 p.m.: Emily Cole, Rosalie and Joe Austin
1-2 p.m.: Mac Leaphart, Claire Kelly and Jamie Saylor
2-3 p.m.: Taylor Grace, Ty Gracey and Jason Goolesby
7-8 p.m.: My One and Only, Eddie Heinzelman and Ava Grace
8-9 p.m.: Nate Fredrick, Coco O'Connor and Kili Halliday
9-10 p.m.: Ace Young, Brendan Young and Jess Jocoy
Visit muscleshoalssongwritersfestival.com or Glanton's Facebook page for more information.
