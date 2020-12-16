Members of the Alabama Electoral College delegation gathered Monday with state officials in the State Capitol Building to officially cast Alabama’s nine Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump.
The delegation included Limestone County native John Wahl, who was serving as a statewide, at-large member representing the voters of Alabama.
“It was a great honor to represent the people of Alabama on the Electoral College. Not many people get that opportunity, and I consider myself blessed,“ Wahl said. “The people of Alabama made their wishes clear on Nov. 3, and I was proud to represent their wishes by voting for President Donald Trump. Here in Alabama, we believe in the right to life, the 2nd Amendment and standing up for all our God-given rights. This vote was not just about Donald Trump, but about the issues and the things we believe in. Other parts of the country may have different views, but here in Alabama, we stand for conservative values. I was proud to be a part of that.”
All 50 states cast their Electoral College votes Monday. Trump received the largest-ever number of votes a candidate has ever received from the voters in Alabama. He earned 1,441,170 votes to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 849,624 votes. Jan. 6 is the next day in the official certification of Presidential election results. It is on that date that the U.S. Congress will hold a joint session to count the Electoral College votes.
Secretary of State John Merrill organized Monday’s ceremony and spoke along with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt. State Treasurer John McMillan and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore also took part in the ceremony.
Following the conclusion of yesterday’s ceremony, Certificates of Vote will be distributed to the President of the United States Senate, the Office of the Federal Register, the Alabama Secretary of State and the Chief United States District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama.
Other members of Alabama’s Electoral College include:
• Dennis H. Beavers of Blountsville (At-large);
• Jackie Gay of Brewton (CD 1);
• Jeana Boggs of Deatsville (CD 2);
• Joseph Fuller of Alexander City (CD 3);
• John Killian of Fayette (CD 4);
• J. Elbert Peters of Huntsville (CD 5);
•Joan Reynolds of Shoal Creek (CD 6); and
• Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate of Lowndesboro (CD 7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.