Limestone Recovery Fest, an event aimed at celebrating recovery from addiction, will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Athens.
The event, hosted by Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, or ROSS, will be held at Wellness Park at 940 W. Washington St. It will feature guest speakers, testimonies, food, fun and live entertainment throughout the day.
September is National Recovery Month across the nation. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration marks the month by trying to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance-use disorders and by celebrating people in recovery.
Organizer Carole Waddell, a recovery-support specialist with ROSS, said recovery-support groups, treatment centers, halfway houses and faith-based centers will be represented at the event. She said those in the medical community, law enforcement, first responders and family support systems are also invited to take part in the family-friendly event.
“We will have testimonies throughout the day from people who are in recovery,” Waddell previously told The News Courier. “They will talk about how they got into recovery and what it is like for them now.”
The keynote speaker is Pam Butler with the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
“She is the one who certifies the recovery-support specialists, who are people in longterm recovery themselves,” Waddell said.
Parking will be available on Fitness Way, behind Waddell Family Medicine.
For more information, call Waddell at 205-573-7730.
