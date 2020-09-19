The Limestone County Republicans will host an Athens-Limestone for Trump Rally 7 p.m. Thursday at the Limestone County Event Center in Athens.
Guest speakers will include Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Secretary of State John Merrill and 2020 Presidential Elector John Wahl.
"The Limestone County Republican Party is proud to stand with President Trump's American first values,” said Noah Wahl, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party. “Even though President Trump will not be coming to Alabama before the general election, we still want to show our enthusiasm for his campaign. We are excited to have Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and Secretary of State John Merrill partner with us at this rally, and we want to invite the public to join us in showing our support for President Trump.”
Trump 2020 campaign materials will be available at the rally for anyone wishing to procure them.
“Republicans across America are uniting in the common goal of supporting our candidates from the courthouse to the White House,” Wahl said. “In 2016, President Donald Trump won a commanding victory with over 72% of the vote in Limestone County, and we intend to do just as well or even better in the 2020 election. Here in Limestone County, we are not content with 50%, we want to show America that we are doing our part to Make America Great Again."
Wall said it is easy to get bogged down in all the negativity going on in the country right now, between “fires, riots, hurricanes, pandemic, government corruption, etc.” He said the Limestone County Republicans want to give the community a chance to “come together and focus on the common goal of making America great again.”
