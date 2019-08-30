All four of Limestone County's judges have recused themselves from any court proceedings involving Sheriff Mike Blakely, court records show.
Circuit Court Judges Robert Baker and Chad Wise and District Judges Doug Patterson and Matt Huggins all filed motions to recuse Monday afternoon. Such a move is common when judges have a personal or professional relationship with a plaintiff or defendant.
The Alabama Supreme Court will now appoint a judge to preside over any trial featuring Blakely as a defendant.
A Limestone County grand jury on Aug. 21 returned a 13-count indictment against Blakely. Twelve counts are felonies, one is a misdemeanor.
The charges against the sheriff, which include theft and ethics violations, stem from an investigation conducted by the Alabama Attorney General's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Alabama Ethics Commission voted 4-0 last October to refer an ethics complaint against Blakely to the AG's office for investigation. Athens attorney and developer John Plunk, a member of the commission, recused.
This week, one of Blakely's attorneys said the legal team plans to defend the sheriff using the Alabama Ethics Law.
“The (ethics law) is overly broad and is subject to so much interpretation and almost anything a public official does could be construed as violating that act,” attorney Robert Tuten said. “There are some constitutional issues involved and we could raise those through motions. When the court hears our argument, we feel confident he'll be found not guilty.”
He said Blakely's legal team is currently putting together defense motions, but he didn't know when those would be filed. Blakely is also being represented by Marcus J. Helstowski and Mark McDaniel, who previously represented former Gov. Guy Hunt after he was indicted on ethics charges.
Part of the state's case against Blakely hinges on an allegation the sheriff took money from the pistol permit fund and out of a safe containing inmates' personal funds. Tuten, however, said that allegation is not true.
“There's no money missing and all the audits came up exactly as they should have,” he said.
An initial court appearance for Bleakly had not been set as of Thursday. McDaniel previously said Blakely intended to plead not guilty and had no intention of resigning.
