Cases assigned to Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson are being reassigned to other judges while he is under investigation.
The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts in Montgomery confirmed Friday Patterson is under investigation but did not disclose the reason. He has not been charged. Elected in 2016 to a six-year term as District Judge, Place 1, Patterson handled misdemeanor criminal, child support and juvenile cases.
The cases already assigned to Patterson have been reassigned to the other three judges in the 39th Judicial District — District Court Judge Matthew Huggins, Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise and presiding Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker.
Baker could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon on how many cases had to be reassigned so far, how far out those cases had been scheduled and how new cases will be assigned in the future.
Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson as district judge after District Judge Jeanne Anderson retired at the end of her term. Patterson took the oath of office for that temporary appointment April 3, 2016.
Then, in November of that year, Patterson ran unopposed for District Judge, Place 1. His term expires in 2022. He earns about $120,000 a year, records show.
An Athens native, Patterson graduated from Athens High School, Athens State University and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. According to a campaign statement, he has served as a member of the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee, a board member for CASA, a member of the board of directors for The ARC of Alabama – Birdie Thornton Center and a volunteer for both Hospice of Limestone County and the Limestone County Council on Aging.
